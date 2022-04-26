ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is an excellent day for business negotiations and dealings with finance, because you'll be quick to see the big picture. You also will be ready to act and explore any opportunity that comes your way. This is a winning day!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today the Sun is in your sign along with Mercury, and Mercury is dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. This gives you a chance to see the big picture with confidence and optimism. This is why you are courageous and hopeful about your future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is an excellent day to do a little soul-searching and explore your own ideas and values, especially regarding spiritual matters. Your hopes and wishes are important today. Furthermore, you are taking a look at how you fit into the bigger picture around you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your interactions with friends, as well as groups and organizations, will be upbeat and positive today. In fact, your ability to work with others today will be extremely successful because you are quick to grasp group values and needs. People will listen to you today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH This is a fabulous day to make your pitch to a boss, parent, teacher or any member of authority, because you see the big picture and will present your ideas with clarity and vision. (People will be impressed.) This is because today you see the overall pattern of things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH This is a marvelous day to study and do something to satisfy your intellectual curiosity about something. Philosophical and religious subjects in particular will appeal to you because you're interested in exploring big answers to big questions. Travel plans will be ambitious!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your ability to negotiate important decisions with others about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt is top-notch today. You see the big picture, which also allows you to see future possibilities as well as present solutions. Impressive!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Discussions with others will be optimistic and upbeat today because you are in a positive frame of mind. Because of this, you will attract positive-thinking people to you as well. Take note: This is the perfect day to mend broken fences with someone who is close to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Discussions about work-related travel will go well today. This is also an excellent day to deal with foreign interests and people from other cultures, especially related to your job or your health. Something to do with a pet might lift your spirits today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH This is a marvelous day for artists or anyone who is involved in a creative project. This is also a wonderful day to start a vacation or to enjoy social outings with others, especially in groups. Sports events and fun activities with children in particular will delight you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Family discussions will go well today. This is a good day to begin an ambitious home repair project or to explore real estate opportunities. Dealings with the law and legal matters will be positive. You find it easy to "think big" today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH This is a lovely day for a trip or a chance to explore new ideas and meet new people, especially people from other cultures and different countries, because you want to do anything to expand your experience of the world. Your mind is sharp, clear and alert to all possibilities today. You are optimistic and positive!

