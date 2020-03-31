VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HHHH You benefit as a result of social contacts, and friends play an important role in your day. You are warm and receptive to what others say, especially those involved in a group. Your charm and wit are appreciated.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

HHHH Professional concerns take priority. You gain favor from the bosses or the public. It's a good day for sales and dealing with people. You're more responsive to the needs of others, especially co-workers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Visualize the future and set your goals. An old cycle is ending and a new one is about to begin. Look beyond the immediate. Search for a new approach and perspective. Spiritual values surface, and your priorities become super clear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You take a renewed interest in matters of life and death, and what comes afterward. You investigate and dig deep. While you may read an interesting book on the subject, much of what you conclude comes through your intuition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)