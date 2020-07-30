VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Making your residence more comfortable and beautiful is a priority. This might involve purchasing new items. Responsibilities linked to household members' obligations are accented. By tonight the general mood lightens and you feel less pressured.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Concentrate. Plans are in flux. It is important to communicate and verify plans with others. Allow extra time if traveling. Items that seem to disappear can return mysteriously. Humor, absurdity and misrule are the perfect themes of today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Today accents awareness of how the world situation impacts you personally. It is important to simply enjoy what you have while controlling any stress related to material desires. Avoid any risks regarding financial issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Sincere, extroverted and gifted with uncanny insight, you are forward-thinking. Today heightens your charm and charisma. Others notice and admire you. Expect to be the center of attention. There might even be some public recognition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)