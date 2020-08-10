ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today's trend favors financial matters. It can make you overly generous or vulnerable to faulty advice. Seek bargains regarding major purchases. Hesitate before allowing others to influence your financial decisions. Heed your own better judgment first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today's pace is quick and interesting. You communicate exceptionally well, winning over the hearts and minds of others with your eloquence. Social connections are promising. In fact, great happiness comes your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your dreams can be especially meaningful. Record impressions upon awakening and study the symbolism. Dreams might offer valuable insights concerning impending situations. You will appreciate some solitude and be more reserved than usual.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Your thoughts and words are creating your reality. Repeat positive affirmations and keep an attitude of gratitude. Today is an excellent day to learn new things. Consider joining a book club, class or discussion group.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Elements of the unexpected are afoot. Observe repeating patterns while making career plans. Heed a sense of deja vu: The past will reveal the future. A co-worker might have a personal situation arise that impacts your daily schedule.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Long-distance travel, an interesting new field of study or a broader spiritual perception captivates you. New ideas are presented. Your opinions are shifting. Fresh concepts inspire you. Expressing creative ideas brings you recognition.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Be receptive to growth and change. This whole year will be memorable. Don't be surprised by the magnitude of changes brewing. It is a time of turning points. There are opposing viewpoints to consider.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Of all the birth signs, the specter of aloneness looms largest. Today can mean letting go of an old love for one reason or another. Be receptive to a void. Future happiness is to come.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH The Sagittarius cell salt is silicon dioxide. This cell salt has been used to relieve blood sugar and blood pressure levels and to promote good vision and teeth, strong bones and hair growth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Today a favorable trend begins, drawing kindness and empathy your way. You will encounter creative new ideas from others. You also will be able to spend more time with children or a favorite project or hobby.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Today focuses on residence and family life. An issue that has been brewing for some time might have to be faced. This could involve a residential move, maintenance of the home or the needs of a relative.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Prepare for a great deal of coming and going today. A neighbor or sibling can contact you with a valuable invitation or suggestion. Short journeys, meetings and many conversations set a busy pace.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!