VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Long-distance travel, an interesting new field of study or a broader spiritual perception captivates you. New ideas are presented. Your opinions are shifting. Fresh concepts inspire you. Expressing creative ideas brings you recognition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Be receptive to growth and change. This whole year will be memorable. Don't be surprised by the magnitude of changes brewing. It is a time of turning points. There are opposing viewpoints to consider.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Of all the birth signs, the specter of aloneness looms largest. Today can mean letting go of an old love for one reason or another. Be receptive to a void. Future happiness is to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH The Sagittarius cell salt is silicon dioxide. This cell salt has been used to relieve blood sugar and blood pressure levels and to promote good vision and teeth, strong bones and hair growth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)