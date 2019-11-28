ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You bring family and friends together with ease. If you hit an obstacle, you will make a point of connecting with those you care about. Many of you will prepare a special Thanksgiving dinner that might surprise some people!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Reach out for another person at a distance. He or she seems to bring happy events into your life. Unexpected news from a friend might surprise you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH One-on-one relating is the way to go. You have several people you want to connect and spend quality time with. You can arrange to make that happen. A child or loved one expresses delight over plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your feelings could easily dominate. You believe that bringing others together is a powerful activity. When you hear a loved one's good news, express your delight. Do not hold back. Your feedback is important.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Your contentment might not manifest at present. You might be thinking about how routine your life has become. Consider making some changes. A little adjustment can make a big difference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your creativity surges, especially when you deal with someone who is more childlike or younger than you. Laughter seems to happen naturally. Do not be surprised if someone is envious of these joyous moments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You opt to stay close to home rather than run around and visit with friends and family. At first you feel that this idea is grounded, but you may miss some of the fun of visiting with others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You enjoy company and sharing with others. You like hearing others' opinions even if you do not agree. A good squabble can suit you. However, not everyone is like you. Be sensitive when dealing with someone who might be more fragile.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You could find that you are busy buying one item or another to complete a get-together. You like indulging others and having a good time. Do not make a big deal out of this moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You are a traditional sign, and nothing appeals to you as much as a traditional celebration. No matter where you are, you will make sure all the bells and whistles are present. A child or loved one acts in a surprising manner.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH You might be dragging and decide to cancel your plans for the day if possible. With less on your plate, you suddenly start feeling a lot better. Before you know it, you could have a fun, lazy day. Keep your happenings hush-hush.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Where your friends are is where you want to be. If you are with family, consider inviting a friend to dinner. You could have a hoot together. You both have a lot of news and gossip to catch up on.