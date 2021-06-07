ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Pay attention to all things financial today, because something unexpected might change things. Someone in authority or something to do with rules, regulations or the government might impact your wealth or something that you own. Guard possessions against accidents or loss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus; plus, it's at odds with stern Saturn. This can trigger negative thinking or put pressure on relationships and partnerships. The important thing to know is the Moon moves swiftly, which means this is gone by sundown.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You feel vaguely uncomfortable about something. Perhaps you don't want to ask permission for something, or you're afraid that the "powers that be" will deny you what you want. Fortunately, it's gone by the end of the day.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Your relationship with a friend or a member of a group might experience a sudden change today. Your friend might say or do something you least expect. There might be a dispute about a loan or shared property. Fortunately, it's minor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)