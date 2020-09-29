VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Be especially patient and sincere. There can be an old hurdle to surmount before love is free to grow. It will. True happiness in a really good relationship can be attained. There are some complications related to home and family members.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Be aware of how the quality of light is affecting you and adjust it until it's ideal. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting can enhance your well-being. Declutter your desk and throw away old papers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today you might expect a repeat of activities involving partnerships similar to those that occurred last fall. If there are any unresolved conflicts, you'll have the opportunity to deal with them once and for all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Mental creativity or good news comes your way. Today also bring opportunities for sizzling passion. However, be on the lookout for personal, domestic or romantic squabbles — serious enough in some cases to lead to splits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)