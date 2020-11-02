ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH The pace is fast and somewhat hectic today. It promises an interesting schedule punctuated by numerous messages and outings. The secret to juggling several ongoing projects successfully is organization.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Prepare for a financial roller coaster ride. Family members will require help and extra assistance. Look for ways to reduce expenses related to housing. Don't overextend yourself financially. Set funds aside to cover an unexpected expense.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH This is a great day to plan a journey, either for business or for pleasure. Your career prospects are brighter. Heed suggestions offered by others. Communication with loved ones is pleasant and easy. You're the center of attention now.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You will relish peace and privacy today. Examine the past if you would know the future. During meditation, you might be inspired to pursue charitable work and a volunteer opportunity. Satisfaction comes from helping those in need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)