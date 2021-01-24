HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021: Admired, magnetic and active, you're so attractive that you're often worshiped. This year, you decide what you really want and go after it. It proves to be successful and wins you even more fans. If single, a passionate yet sometimes stormy relationship is on the horizon. You don't commit this year. If attached, your partner needs more encouragement and support from you. Then bliss ensues. GEMINI makes you laugh.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today heightens your communication. Your clever use of words will make an impression on someone important. Promote ideas and make suggestions. They will be very well received and win you admiration.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today brings delight. It is time to relax, socialize and purchase some new trinkets. The financial picture has brightened, so you can afford to indulge a bit. Be good to yourself and spoil yourself a little. You deserve it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Gemini is concerned with channeling words, thoughts and ideas. Today brings revelations concerning a close friend. There is time to reconsider the value of longtime associates and old goals. Learn from the past, then release it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Be aware of the secret needs and worries of others. Quiet, good deeds generate positive karma. There are opportunities now to be helpful, almost acting like a sort of guardian angel to those less fortunate. T
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A new sense of direction and purpose develops today. Accept invitations from friends or plan a get-together. You realize the blessings of friendship. You end the day in a pleasant, nostalgic mood.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH People from the past call or visit. You'll feel haunted by an old wish or goal that proved elusive. Be realistic if you're tempted to give it another try. Practical guidelines provide the best route to success just now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your intellectual curiosity is heightened today. It's a good time to enroll in classes or join a book club. Someone from another cultural or spiritual background can become a romantic prospect or at least a new friend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH A dream or psychic vision should be heeded. Your intuition is right on target. Do background research and check claims that others make. Your feelings will be intense today. Add a note of humor if you sense you're coming across as overly opinionated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Choices must be made regarding loyalty and commitment. Others cling to you, a situation that can be uncomfortable for the free-spirited Sagittarian. Today illuminates your options and marks a turning point.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today finds you faced with some rigidity. Play by the rules patiently. Make the most of the status quo. Short cuts won't work right now. Hesitate if you're considering a huge change. Ideas suggested in casual conversation are worth examining.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Friends and lovers may change roles. Travel opportunities are promising through the summer solstice, so you can start to plan. Don't let your potentials slip away. Do your part to let a memorable experience unfold.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Make happy changes in living arrangements and help family members reach goals. Hang an updated photo of your family in your workspace to symbolize the positive interaction of home with your professional life.