HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021: Admired, magnetic and active, you're so attractive that you're often worshiped. This year, you decide what you really want and go after it. It proves to be successful and wins you even more fans. If single, a passionate yet sometimes stormy relationship is on the horizon. You don't commit this year. If attached, your partner needs more encouragement and support from you. Then bliss ensues. GEMINI makes you laugh.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today heightens your communication. Your clever use of words will make an impression on someone important. Promote ideas and make suggestions. They will be very well received and win you admiration.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today brings delight. It is time to relax, socialize and purchase some new trinkets. The financial picture has brightened, so you can afford to indulge a bit. Be good to yourself and spoil yourself a little. You deserve it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Gemini is concerned with channeling words, thoughts and ideas. Today brings revelations concerning a close friend. There is time to reconsider the value of longtime associates and old goals. Learn from the past, then release it.