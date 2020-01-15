ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You become energized midday. As a result, you feel as if you can't be stopped. Others keep appearing at your door or on your cell. If you want to accomplish certain tasks, you might need to screen calls and visits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You can expect to be as creative and dynamic as you have been in the recent past. Your attention could be divided as you deal with time-sensitive issues. Do not feel as if you need to handle everything at once.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You could be pushing your luck, not exactly sure which way to go with a personal matter. Your creativity needs to emerge in order to handle the problem at hand. Be more direct in how you deal with a child.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You could be too tired to deal with someone who has a habit of creating chaos in your environment. You cannot avoid this person; rather, you need to deal with them directly -- whether you want to or not.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You display a keen sense of direction. You know what needs to happen, but convincing others of how right you are might be difficult. Let go of any projects that can be put on hold.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Use the first half of the day for a key project. Any financial involvement or discussions could take the rest of the day -- if you have the patience. You need to know your bottom lines.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You perk up as the day ages. You know what you need to accomplish. Your upbeat attitude takes you far. Others are more inclined to go along with you as you smile through the day.
SCORPIO (Oct.23-Nov.23)
HHH Beam in more of what you want. Take your time making a decision today. While in discussion or doing research, some important information comes forward. Take your time debating the pros and cons.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Emphasis is on friends and an important meeting. Take in all the information. Sort through what needs to happen. You might want to have a talk with an immediate associate. You will gain a unique perspective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Take the lead with a professional or business venture. Your ability to bring issues to the forefront marks your decisions. Others naturally believe you and follow your leadership.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Reach out for another person who can help you and others see different options. As your eyes open up and your mind sees the possibilities, you feel a sense of relief. Look for the right way for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. Listen to the news with a touch of cynicism. You will gain as a result. You have a better sense of a problem and its resolution than many other people.