HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 20, 2021: You are warm, charming and emotionally generous. You're intuitive when dealing with others and you enjoy their company. You are confident, courageous and loyal to your loved ones. This year you want to set your life in order. This is why you will plan, do and build. You might literally build physical structures, or you will restructure the framework of your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Be friendly with others today, because people will be generous to you. Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. This is a good day to explore loans, mortgages or to borrow something.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH People are friendly today, especially people from other lands and different cultures. In turn, you feel friendly to them, which makes this a big mutual appreciation society. You'll be successful when dealing with everyone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Work-related travel might be a factor for some of you. Many of you will converse or be involved with people from different cultures and other countries. Whatever effort you put out today will come back to you multiplied.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)