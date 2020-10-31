ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Financial acumen is important to your happiness and well-being. Today emphasizes patience regarding monetary gain. You'll seek to balance career goals with family life. A change in the status quo is coming. Let matters evolve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You will be called upon to take on some new responsibilities. Cheerfully demonstrate what you're capable of. There is some competition afoot. Others can seem unappreciative or preoccupied. Adopt a live-and-let-live stance; strike out on your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Appreciation for solitude and peace is present. You will want to keep a low profile. Today creates a yen to quietly enjoy your own home. A volunteer job or charitable endeavor brings satisfaction. Important obligations are met.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today emphasizes friendships and the role groups play in your life. You learn much from others regarding your path. Seek a mentor to help you select worthwhile goals. Become more active in an organization or pursue community service.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)