ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Financial acumen is important to your happiness and well-being. Today emphasizes patience regarding monetary gain. You'll seek to balance career goals with family life. A change in the status quo is coming. Let matters evolve.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You will be called upon to take on some new responsibilities. Cheerfully demonstrate what you're capable of. There is some competition afoot. Others can seem unappreciative or preoccupied. Adopt a live-and-let-live stance; strike out on your own.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Appreciation for solitude and peace is present. You will want to keep a low profile. Today creates a yen to quietly enjoy your own home. A volunteer job or charitable endeavor brings satisfaction. Important obligations are met.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today emphasizes friendships and the role groups play in your life. You learn much from others regarding your path. Seek a mentor to help you select worthwhile goals. Become more active in an organization or pursue community service.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Today evokes an impulsive mood. Think things through carefully if considering a change. You are fed up and ready to seek greener pastures. A journey, interview or conference could impact your situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your attention turns toward distant shores and imported items today. You'll tire of all that has become too comfortable and familiar. This mood continues all day. A blockage that has hampered your progress melts away. A goal is about to materialize.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Associates affect your financial situation. Use caution regarding joint business enterprises. Estate planning or an inheritance or legacy of some kind might be in your thoughts. Invoke the light of truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today brings an awareness of the roles others play in your life. It's important to communicate well. Listen to what is really being said. Partners have strong feelings concerning plans and ideas. Teamwork, compromise and flexibility are important.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today emphasizes healing, and problem-solving emerges. You adore animal companions. A relationship with a precious pet deepens. You discover that this connection facilitates healing of your body and spirit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH A loving relationship moves forward. You enjoy sharing cultural pursuits, crafts or athletics during your leisure hours. This influence is exceptionally creative too. Give tangible expression to your original ideas.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Seek ways to make your home more comfortable today. How about adding a bagua mirror or anti-evil-eye bead to the household's foyer? Love, harmony and improved communication prevail at home.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today brings a wonderful influence for reviewing materials to complete a course of study or refresh your skills. Explore past life situations to develop coping skills involving complex individuals, especially neighbors or siblings.
