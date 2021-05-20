VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Once a year, the Sun sits at the top of your chart for four weeks, thrusting you in the limelight, which is why people notice you more. Note: This spotlight is flattering, which means others admire you. Now is the time to make your pitch!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Feelings of escapism are strong in the next four weeks. You want to travel, which is probably not possible with COVID restrictions. Therefore, travel online and learn new things to feel excited about life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You will have strong psychological compulsions in the next four weeks. You want to get to know yourself better, which is why everything will feel more intense. You don't want to skate along on the surface of things. Not now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You need more sleep in the next four weeks because the Sun is symbolically as far away from your sign as it can get all year, and the Sun represents your energy. This is a great time to learn more about how you relate to others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)