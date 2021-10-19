ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a strong day for you, because the Moon is in your sign dancing nicely with both Venus and Jupiter. You're friendly, cooperative and supportive of group situations. You'll be persuasive if you have to convince others to see things your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might prefer some privacy today, because it'll feel right. You'll welcome an opportunity to catch your breath and pull your act together. Nevertheless, relations with others are solid. In fact, as the day wears on, relations with authority figures will get better and better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH This is a popular day for you, which is why you'll enjoy the company of congenial people. You'll also enjoy time with old friends and people with whom you already have strong emotional ties. It's a great day for any kind of group activity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You look great to bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. They will see you in a positive light. Furthermore, if you have to convince them of anything important to you, you'll be persuasive! It's a good day to ask for permission.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today you have a strong urge for escapism. Perhaps you want to "get away from it all," or perhaps you want to explore something new and exciting? Either way, do whatever you can to learn something new, talk to people from other backgrounds and, if possible, travel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's an excellent day for important financial discussions or negotiations about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues, because you will come out smelling like a rose. You might even receive a gift or a favor from someone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's a great day to schmooze with others; however, because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite your sign today, you'll have to cooperate and be ready to go along to get along. It's easy because you're a people-pleaser. You like to keep everyone happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your health feels good today. You have a strong feeling of well-being. In particular, you're energized to work and get along with co-workers and groups. Work-related travel also might be in the picture. It's a solid day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's a wonderful day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others, especially children. You'll also enjoy sports events and any kind of group activity where people are physical, enthusiastic and committed to a cause.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Family discussions will go well today. In fact, you might want to stock the fridge, because a meeting or a family gathering might take place at home. Likewise, it's a good day to explore real estate negotiations or tackle redecorating projects.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You're keen to communicate to others today. Fortunately, they want to hear what you have to say because you will be charming and convincing! You also will attract others because you are charismatic and magnetic. (Yes, this does sound impressive, doesn't it?)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's a good money day for you! Explore financial negotiations with others. You might want to ask for a raise or look for a better paying job. Relations with authority figures will be smooth, and people will be inclined to endorse your suggestions.