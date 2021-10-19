ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a strong day for you, because the Moon is in your sign dancing nicely with both Venus and Jupiter. You're friendly, cooperative and supportive of group situations. You'll be persuasive if you have to convince others to see things your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You might prefer some privacy today, because it'll feel right. You'll welcome an opportunity to catch your breath and pull your act together. Nevertheless, relations with others are solid. In fact, as the day wears on, relations with authority figures will get better and better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a popular day for you, which is why you'll enjoy the company of congenial people. You'll also enjoy time with old friends and people with whom you already have strong emotional ties. It's a great day for any kind of group activity.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You look great to bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. They will see you in a positive light. Furthermore, if you have to convince them of anything important to you, you'll be persuasive! It's a good day to ask for permission.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)