Happy Birthday for Sunday, March 13, 2022:

You are reserved but determined. You are caring and sensitive to the needs of others. You are an independent thinker who is always generous. This is a year of work and construction, which means you might build something external and physical, or it might be an internal structure in your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you might be interested in the welfare of those who are in prison or in a hospital. You might make others aware of the plight of people who are trapped in some way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today you might choose to work on behalf of a charitable institution because you want to benefit others. Or perhaps you are concerned about the welfare of a friend because you feel sensitive to the needs of others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH If you can use your influence with people in power to help those in need, you will do so today. Or perhaps you feel that it is hopeless. You might just feel world-weary.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today you have a genuine concern for those who are less fortunate, especially people who are living in other countries or distant places. You want to help them if possible. You also want to raise the awareness of their situation to others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Today you will be generous to others, especially if they are less fortunate than you, because you feel a genuine concern for them. This could be someone close to you, perhaps your partner or a close friend; or it could be a stranger in another country. Avoid financial decisions during the Moon Alert.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today you want to help someone close to you because you feel they need your support. You might feel more concerned about them than your own needs. However, remember to take care of yourself first, or you will be of no use to anyone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Something might make you world-weary and discouraged today about your ability to help people who are suffering. The problem seems to be overwhelming. Forget eagle mind and focus on mouse mind. Start with small steps.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today you are sensitive to the needs of your own children or children who are strangers. You are also more in touch with your creative energy, which is why you might become involved in artistic activities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You feel sympathetic to a family member today. If you can help this person, you will. Some of you might also explore an interest in the occult or paranormal activity — anything from Ouija boards to seeking out a psychic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Your imagination is heightened today, which is why you might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. You feel a need to escape your daily obligations. Relax, this is temporary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH If making financial decisions or shopping today, be aware of the Moon Alert. Meanwhile, you want to help others, which is a noble aspiration, but you need to be grounded to be effective.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Today the Sun is lined up with your ruler Neptune, which greatly stimulates your awareness. It makes you more sensitive to others and more concerned with the benefit of their welfare than your own.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST today (8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0