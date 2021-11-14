Happy Birthday for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021: You're charming and enthusiastic about life. You're also strong-willed, determined and confident. (Your love life is often dramatic.) This year will be a quieter year. You'll find your focus is on partnerships and your closest friendships. It's totally appropriate for you to concentrate on your needs to discover what will enhance your happiness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Look around with a critical eye to see what needs to be changed or improved. What do you see? What springs to mind? What small things can you do to begin to improve your everyday environment?

This Week: Money, sex are intense issues.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's a good day to think about how you can introduce new habits into your life that make a practical difference in a positive way. It might be just one thing to change.

This Week: Be patient in your closest relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)