Happy Birthday for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021: You're charming and enthusiastic about life. You're also strong-willed, determined and confident. (Your love life is often dramatic.) This year will be a quieter year. You'll find your focus is on partnerships and your closest friendships. It's totally appropriate for you to concentrate on your needs to discover what will enhance your happiness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Look around with a critical eye to see what needs to be changed or improved. What do you see? What springs to mind? What small things can you do to begin to improve your everyday environment?
This Week: Money, sex are intense issues.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH It's a good day to think about how you can introduce new habits into your life that make a practical difference in a positive way. It might be just one thing to change.
This Week: Be patient in your closest relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today you might want to listen to someone older's advice. It's helpful to get input from others, because they have a different point of view.
This Week: You'll be productive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today you prefer the company of serious people because you want to discuss serious matters. Meanwhile, people admire you. They see you as sensible and reliable.
This Week: Sports and social times are promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A serious discussion with someone from another culture or a different country might open up new dimensions today. You might put a new spin on how you see a political situation.
This Week: Home improvements, repairs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It's a good day to do some serious research so you have a better idea of what you owe and what you own. When it comes to your money and assets, always remember, information is power.
This Week: You're persuasive!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Welcome any chance for a serious discussion with a partner or close friend today, because it will yield some practical, useful information. In fact, you might attract someone to you today who wants to have this kind of discussion.
This Week: Trust moneymaking ideas.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today you're aware of what needs to be done because of your strong sense of duty and obligation to both yourself and others. You'll work hard to complete your to-do list.
This Week: Enjoy physical exercise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You can make great headway if you want to practice a particular skill in the arts, perhaps a music technique. Or you might use this same approach to practicing a skill related to sports or working with children.
This Week: Be cautious.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Family discussions will be serious today; however, they'll yield some practical results. This might be a good time to put your cards on the table and let others know what you expect and also what you're prepared to offer. This might encourage someone.
This Week: You're popular!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You'll be careful and thorough in your approach to whatever you do today. Ah yes, you'll be like the wise carpenter: "Measure twice, cut once." Choose work that requires attention to detail, because today you'll not overlook things.
This Week: Go after what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might have to take care of someone else today. In whatever you do, you'll take a thrifty and careful approach because you're in a serious, practical frame of mind. This can be a productive day.
This Week: Explore education, travel.