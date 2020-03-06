ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Reach out for a dear friend or someone who often puts a smile on your face. Sometimes you find this person's perspective worthwhile; other times it is amusing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Basics count, and you need to keep your eye on the big picture. Your fundamentals help you if sudden changes or a whimsical moment plays into your day. Make time to deal with a personal or domestic matter.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You speak your mind and others will hear. Your words and expressions prove to be dramatic. Be careful if holding back on some information or keeping a secret; you easily could let the cat out of the bag.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Curb a need to be possessive. You will gain if you let go and worry less. A friend might be unusually unpredictable and does exactly what he or she desires. Maintain your sense of humor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You are all smiles and ready to deal with the unexpected. Someone you look up to who has been stable for a sustained period could suddenly shock you with his or her actions. Maintain a sense of humor.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You sense that much is going on behind the scenes. You might be surprised by a call or communication from someone at a distance. Be aware of your limits and do not push, for now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Bring friends together and catch up on their news. You might be disappointed by another person's actions. Recognize that he or she is coming from a place of caring even though this person might have an abrupt manner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Stay on top of your work, knowing full well what needs to be done. Others tend to do the unexpected, and you might be surprised at what goes down. Take charge and flow with the moment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. The time has come to start making plans to visit with each other. Half of the fun is the anticipation and the planning. You have an unusual amount of energy for this rendezvous.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A child or loved one could stun you. This person's behavior could set off a sequence of wild happenings. You might wonder what has been going on. A partner has a lot to explain and will, once there is time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You naturally defer to a friend or loved one. Once more you might not be 100% thrilled with what happens. Listen to what a family member or friend relates. You might change your plans as a result.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your communications could surprise another person, or this person's response might be most unexpected. How you deal with and view this person could radically change in the next few months.