× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH You sense that much is going on behind the scenes. You might be surprised by a call or communication from someone at a distance. Be aware of your limits and do not push, for now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Bring friends together and catch up on their news. You might be disappointed by another person's actions. Recognize that he or she is coming from a place of caring even though this person might have an abrupt manner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Stay on top of your work, knowing full well what needs to be done. Others tend to do the unexpected, and you might be surprised at what goes down. Take charge and flow with the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. The time has come to start making plans to visit with each other. Half of the fun is the anticipation and the planning. You have an unusual amount of energy for this rendezvous.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH A child or loved one could stun you. This person's behavior could set off a sequence of wild happenings. You might wonder what has been going on. A partner has a lot to explain and will, once there is time.