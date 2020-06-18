× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You will feel the urge to work harder and earn more. If only you could! Prepare for an unexpected expense or purchase. A partner's judgement can be a bit off. Do not take financial advice from others. Verify information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Others will admire and appreciate you today. Your charm is in top form. Put effort into solidifying a relationship. Take the time to do some soul searching, defining what it is you really want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Perceptions are broadened and changed. Usually a chatterbox, you will be more discreet and reserved today. You will cherish your peace and privacy. Being a source of hidden support uplifts you in subtle yet powerful ways.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Friends will be especially caring and affectionate today. Enjoy companionship, but clarify your feelings if you are not reciprocating a budding romantic mood. A professional associate becomes a true friend. Combine business with pleasure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)