ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You will feel the urge to work harder and earn more. If only you could! Prepare for an unexpected expense or purchase. A partner's judgement can be a bit off. Do not take financial advice from others. Verify information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Others will admire and appreciate you today. Your charm is in top form. Put effort into solidifying a relationship. Take the time to do some soul searching, defining what it is you really want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Perceptions are broadened and changed. Usually a chatterbox, you will be more discreet and reserved today. You will cherish your peace and privacy. Being a source of hidden support uplifts you in subtle yet powerful ways.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Friends will be especially caring and affectionate today. Enjoy companionship, but clarify your feelings if you are not reciprocating a budding romantic mood. A professional associate becomes a true friend. Combine business with pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH A new perspective on how to apply your educational background to your career and work develops, and you come to terms with long-standing concerns. Break work into small segments and take frequent breaks during the day.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Plans that have been on hold, perhaps for the past few months, may now be undertaken. This includes travel opportunities. You feel such a relief and a broadening of your horizons. A distant family member issues an invitation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Be cautious before forming financial partnerships. Loans you make may turn into gifts. Be wary of advice, and double-check your resources. Smile if you are the topic of a juicy story and just say, "True."
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH A relationship might begin or end suddenly. Partners are the source of surprise. Learn by observing human nature. Do not struggle against changes. Today promotes clear conversation and decision-making, which will help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You will be intrigued by co-workers and could develop closer friendships with them. Do not become too swept up in job politics, however. Your health might be improved by color and sound therapies. A neighbor calls for help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Today brings a close link to someone considerably older or younger. A really wonderful intimacy develops for you online. A cherished relationship becomes more stable and comfortable. Love will smile on you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Home is where the heart is. The time to take personal action is at hand. You will feel energized, and slow but steady progress is made. Relationships seem intensely emotional compared to this, especially with your parents.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Short trips and communication are highlighted today. Most of it will be pleasant enough, but beware of arguments. You may feel restless, but do not venture too far into the unknown. Stay in the neighborhood.
