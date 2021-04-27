ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Pay more attention to honest emotions. Open the door to deeper conversations about your relationships by revealing more of yourself. Follow where your passions lead, and you'll find the satisfaction you seek.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Come to terms with a minor dispute with a friend, partner or client. Clear the air before the situation escalates. Show that you're willing to compromise, even if you're not really there yet.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Work on a project that's been playing on your mind. Taking care of business brings personal as well as professional satisfaction. Time spent with a pet, yours or a friend's, could soothe your soul.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Put more fun into your daily routine. Schedule calls with friends you haven't seen in ages or hang out with children. Remind yourself of what it is to be free and easy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Insist on a better work-life balance and put it into practice. A surprise visit could brighten your doorstep and lift your mood. A relative wants to share a secret. Listen to what they have to say.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You could uncover a technical or mechanical issue. Get it fixed before it explodes into a major problem. Call a sibling or cousin who will be more than happy to hear from you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Pay a debt that might have slipped your mind. Someone needs to know that you appreciate their kind and generous act. Flirting will get you everywhere when it comes to love. You know what to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Take credit for a job well done. When you point out the value of what you've accomplished, people who you want to impress will take notice. Treat your family to an upcoming sporting event.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Seek out peace and quiet and get a break from the hectic pace of life. A fresh idea is waiting to whisper in your ear. Turn down the noise and pay attention to your inner wisdom.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Get involved in your community. A problem that seems insurmountable becomes manageable when you lend your organizational skills and can-do attitude. You might meet someone who awakens your need to make the world a better place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Take action on a project that lets you bask in a feeling of accomplishment. Sitting back and waiting for everyone else to catch up no longer works. An authority figure understands you better than you think.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Explore ideas that call to your inner adventurer. It could be time to plan a trip or take a class that builds your skill set and expands your mind. A friend in need appreciates your empathy.