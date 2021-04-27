HHHH You could uncover a technical or mechanical issue. Get it fixed before it explodes into a major problem. Call a sibling or cousin who will be more than happy to hear from you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Pay a debt that might have slipped your mind. Someone needs to know that you appreciate their kind and generous act. Flirting will get you everywhere when it comes to love. You know what to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Take credit for a job well done. When you point out the value of what you've accomplished, people who you want to impress will take notice. Treat your family to an upcoming sporting event.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Seek out peace and quiet and get a break from the hectic pace of life. A fresh idea is waiting to whisper in your ear. Turn down the noise and pay attention to your inner wisdom.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Get involved in your community. A problem that seems insurmountable becomes manageable when you lend your organizational skills and can-do attitude. You might meet someone who awakens your need to make the world a better place.