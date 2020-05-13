VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH There is a more progressive daily routine today, and you can have good luck if searching for a job. You use time with the utmost efficiency. There can be a new psychic rapport with pets.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Emails and calls pour in from old friends and relatives who have been out of touch. Try not to get too distracted from really important tasks though. It is easy to let pleasure and love come before work today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Conservative attitudes grow strong today. You feel comfortable if you have the sanction of traditions or the permission of authority figures. Put business before pleasure, and you will find peaceful contentment. Relationships among relatives improve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today brings emails and calls from old friends or neighbors. You are brought up to date on juicy gossip as well as career leads. Double-check information received, as there could be colorful exaggerations to sift through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)