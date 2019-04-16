ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You could experience a strange tension as you attempt to put a situation together or understand the mechanics of what's happening. You might be concerned about what's occurring with a higher-up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH At this point, your creativity soars. Confusion could exist around manifesting some of your great ideas. Reach out for a loved one or a dear friend at a distance. You have very different ways of looking at issues; make those differences positive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You might find it difficult to move from one topic to another. You could be focused on one issue and unable deal with others until you find a solution or answer. A partnership evolves, even though you might be aware of its implicit limitations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Speak your mind. Be clear about what needs to happen in order to clear out an issue. Exchange ideas freely; somewhere within discussions, a gem of an idea emerges. Don't back off from your search.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Don't try to stretch either your budget or your assets too far. Confusion could easily plague your finances. An offer made might not come through in the way that you believe it will. When dealing with an associate, listen to your inner voice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Be aware of what needs to happen to further your cause. You could feel as though you cannot make a difference when dealing with a witty, undirected friend. Understand that this person likes the situation the way it is and doesn't appreciate your criticism.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Know when to say little and listen more. You might not believe the gems of wisdom that could tumble into your life. You hear many different approaches and ways of thinking. Right now, make no major decisions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Zero in on what you want. You might feel as though a loved one or child could be a little too distracting. Try to approach each issue on its own merits, not bringing feelings or emotional remnants into the discussion and decision-making.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Take a stand and stay more in touch with your feelings. You could be in a jam and trying to juggle various facets of a problem. Investigate a suggestion that might be worth going with. Brainstorm with an associate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH What seems clear to you might be incredibly Byzantine to another person. Try not to be overly serious and demanding, as it could affect an important interaction. If you can stay mellow, you'll open yourself up to positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Deal directly with a close associate. You succeed when interacting with others on this level. You can get to the bottom line far more quickly. Don't allow a feeling of being down to interfere with your actions and words. The feeling will pass.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH With the help of a key partner, zero in on what you want. Together, you and your partner make a strong team. A long-term goal that you thought was only a distant possibility could be in sight. Together, you and your partner become far stronger and more capable of manifesting this desire.
BORN TODAY
Singer Dusty Springfield (1939), Pope Benedict XVI (1927), author Ann Romney (1949)
***