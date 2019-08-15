ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today's Full Moon emphasizes your dreams. For the young at heart, you could be juggling a friendship versus a love relationship as you wish for a transformation. Others might be creatively brainstorming how to make another dream a reality. You just might do it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might feel pushed to accept a stronger role at work and/or within the community. Others could act in a challenging manner, but if you stay centered, you sense their caring.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Reach out for more complete answers when dealing with someone at a distance. This person is not withholding information at all. He or she might not have thought to present the details you might ask about.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Complete your dealings with a partner around a work-related matter. Coming to terms from different viewpoints could feel difficult. Negotiating an outcome will take a positive outlook.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You seem more in tune with what others need than what you desire. You could find it difficult to come to terms with a seemingly hostile associate. This person is trying to claim his or her power. In a few days, you might want to give this person a tip as to how to more effectively support his or her ideas.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You have accomplished a lot in the past few days. You might feel up for completing some details that you have not taken care of just yet. Your final push today can make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Your imagination counts more than you realize. You delight others with your unusual solutions and dynamic, fun ideas. Others seem to question where these ideas come from and where other people come from, adding an element of confusion to the mix.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You know what you want. A personal or domestic issue might trip you up in achieving this desire. Be kind as you try to iron out a difference of opinion. All will work out. Emotions run the gamut.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You tend to speak your mind and can be blunt, hurting others' feelings. Today, that proclivity will emerge and cause a problem if you are not careful. Caring and anger seem to sprout out of nowhere.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You understand far more than you consciously realize. You might feel pushed to the max and wonder why. Deal with critical issues and close loved ones one-on-one to gain greater understanding and success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You still seem to bounce from one issue to another without losing your optimism and general good vibes. Others might poke at you to see if your mood is for real. Be careful if your temper starts coming forward.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Lie back and try to stay out of controversial situations. Others might be unpredictable and change their points of view. It could be difficult to have a successful argument or discussion.