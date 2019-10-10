ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You hear a lot of news from a partner. You might wonder where he or she is coming from. You might want to approach this person and seriously ask some questions. You'll come to understand him or her better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Zero in on the basics. Be aware of the people involved when you're making a key decision or choice. You might not expect others to necessarily decide with you. Your openness proves refreshing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You cannot help but put your two cents in. A partner might not agree with your perspective and could become distant as a result. Confusion could surround an unusually good idea. You need to tighten up the details.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Read between the lines when you're dealing with someone you respect and consider an expert in his or her chosen field. A partner does his or her best to support you, but in many ways, this person is a stick in the mud!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH One-on-one relating proves important in creating a stronger bond and having accord between you and others. Make it OK to express your opinion, even if it somewhat differs from others'. A partner receives your thoughts well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Others seem to be full of ideas — some good, others resilient and many quite amusing. Give up being serious and detail oriented. Let others run with the ball. You could be surprised by what lands on your plate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Be willing to defer to others as they come to their decisions. You might need to follow their logic closely, as their thinking is quite different from yours. Your openness makes you a reliable, caring associate and friend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Even you cannot sit on your creativity. You could be wondering what's happening behind the scenes. Understand what someone wants from you; make a conscious decision about whether to go along with this person's wishes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You might be most content hanging close to home. Be ready to move a key project off the back burner. You hear many different opinions, but only you can make the final decision.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Speak your mind; say what you think. You'll hear much more information if you open up and share what you know. Allow your imagination to fill in some gaps — for now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Be aware of the costs of proceedings as you have been. How realistic do you feel you are? Do you want or need to make some changes? Share some of your decisions with a financially savvy confidant.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You bloom and others respond. Your empathy peaks, and others reveal information that they might not normally. Know that you're on top of your game. Take a positive step toward a long-term goal.