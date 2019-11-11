ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Before you agree to what seem like great terms, consider all that you offer. Could you be shortchanging yourself? This agreement should directly reflect what you bring to the table.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You know you are in your element. You know what to do and why. Allow yourself to reflect on who you are and why you make the choices you do. In any case, you need to stay on top of a key matter.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Be willing to take a back seat and not worry too much about what is happening around you. Try to lie back and understand. Everyone involved reflects a different energy. Do not feel the need to participate for now.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You could be unduly emotional as you try to wipe out a problem quickly and easily. Your sense of humor emerges when hanging with friends or in a meeting. Tap into your long-term desires when making a choice. You know what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Take a stand if needed. Others respect you and your ideas. You will be listened to, but you can't necessarily count on agreement. Your sense of humor comes into play when dealing with a respected elder or boss.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Look for the unusual solution. Do not hesitate to ask questions to gain a stronger grasp of what is happening. If you stay open, you might hear some amazing solutions and ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted. You might have difficulty getting past a problem without a partner or close associate pitching in. You might not have all the ideas, but you certainly present several viable solutions. Listen to others' ideas as well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Defer to another person while being aware of the possibilities that surround you. How you make a difference will be through openness and responsiveness. You could be taken aback by the speed of events.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Your ability to dig in and get to the root of a problem emerges. Others cheer you on as they think you are heading in the right direction. Pace yourself, listen and be aware. You can't go wrong.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your imagination adds some intriguing twists and turns to what seems inevitable. You like what emerges and enjoy considering all the possibilities. With a friend or in a group meeting, a discussion points the way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Given the circumstances, you could be out of sorts and unsure of what is best. Inevitably, when you toss the issue out so others can give you feedback, solutions appear. Brainstorm away.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Get together with associates and you will receive powerful feedback. Do a better job of listening when others come to you. Sometimes you are too into the ideas and not focused on basic facts and/or reality.