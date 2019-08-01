ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Your creativity paves the way to new possibilities. You eliminate random filters that have restricted your thinking so you can see people and situations in a new light. A loved one delights you to no end.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Stay centered. Conversations could revolve around a domestic matter, a new purchase or real estate. You could feel as if you are on the verge of a new beginning — emotionally and financially.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might have been contemplating a new purchase that could improve the quality of your daily life. This item could be anything from a new cellphone to a new car, depending on your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Be more forthright with another person about how much you might be willing to spend. Your honesty could prevent a hassle. You have a way of presenting yourself that draws others. Your enthusiasm and energy play a strong role in present events.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You could need to eliminate a hassle. You might not even register others' concerns, as they might not appear logical to you. Assume that others are coming from a centered space.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH You might be well advised to take extra time with a matter that involves a domestic issue or property. Do not come to any quick final decisions. Wait several days, and your perspective will be likely to change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Luck surrounds crowds and friends. Try to schedule a meeting with more than one person. You might be surprised at the comfort each individual displays. Honor a fast change. All will work out well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Take a stand if you feel it is important. Others might not get where you come from. Your ability to detach helps you see a problem in a very different light from the majority of people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your mind could easily be on an impending event or trip. Try to stay present as much as you can. If you're questioning a decision, take your time. You could hear a lot more in the next few days.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. How you see a situation evolve could be quite different from what you visualized. Your ability to adjust and flex needs to be a higher priority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You see no reason to complain about anything other than the fact that another person might be heavy-handed in making the decisions. Be flattered and allow this person to demonstrate caring in this manner.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your ability to see through a problem mounts. You might have to force a superior or associate to listen to your solution. In this person's head, he or she has already decided what can be done.