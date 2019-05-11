ARIES (March 20-April 19)
HHHH Your fun-loving and unlikely ways make it easy for others to have a great time with you. A serious discussion should probably fall to the wayside or be postponed. A parent or authority figure becomes demanding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You might experience tension between what you want to do and what you must do. In fact, this stress point is not unusual for you. Brainstorm with a buddy; explore how you can do what you want as well as what you must.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You could easily become the party animal at an event. You discover how off a loved one might be feeling. As a result, you see this loved one in a new light. You might make independent plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Express your caring in a meaningful manner. For many of you, this might prompt a shopping trip. Buy a meaningful gift that will last for a while or, better yet, forever.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Your charm and personality draw many admirers. If you're single and unattached, a flirtation could evolve into a lot more -- if you so desire. Honor a need to slow down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Consider assuming a low profile. You might be very happy with taking a lazy day, staying in bed and watching a movie. As you perfect the role of a couch potato, you re-energize.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You have the drive and energy to pull a group of friends together. You appear to have an idea in mind that could be translated into a fun happening.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You know that you're a star. Others seek you out and often request your company. Today, reverse the process; invite several friends over. Whatever you have in mind as a party theme could delight this group.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your fiery risk-taking nature activates, making it close to impossible to say no to adventure. Break out of the rut; you'll relish what occurs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Highlight one-on-one relating. You'll find that interacting with one special person is extremely rewarding. You might want to spend the day together, just the two of you. Experiencing periods like this more often will become a goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Others cannot get enough of you. Decide what you like and who you want to spend time with individually. If this person is around, do just that. Go off; indulge in a mutual hobby.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH If you stay focused, you can accomplish a tremendous amount. A friend will do his or her best to distract you. Clearly, you have many options. Decide what works best for you and what you want to do.