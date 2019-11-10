HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019:
This year, some people will think of you as a hot tamale. Others will see you as lucky and in sync. If single, your multifaceted personality sometimes confuses others. If people cannot accept and enjoy your multiple dimensions, do not waste your time -- move on. If attached, the two of you note an increase in the passion that lies between you. A newfound intensity delights you. TAURUS often challenges you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your high energy might be disconcerting to another party who spends time with you. You need an outlet for tension and stress, even if it is just a brisk walk. You can be more indulgent when you are relaxed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Use the daytime hours for you -- read the Sunday paper or luxuriate in bed watching a favorite movie. You might have a call or two to make, but you'll do it at your leisure. An invitation appears later in the day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Use the daylight hours when you feel good and energized. Your energy might be accelerated by a difficult and volatile discussion with a friend. You do not need to agree with each other.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Be more aware of your responsibilities and others' needs. Someone will follow your lead. Bring friends and family together for a late brunch. Discussions could be quite animated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. You could spend a lot of time catching up on news with each other. You may feel pressured later to bring others together.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Reach out for a friend or loved one who cares about you. Discussions prove to be animated and you both express very different ideas. Do not attempt to resolve a problem just yet. You will gain perspective, nonetheless.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Others come toward you; however, you could be feisty when dealing with a loved one or a close friend. Tempers could fly out of the blue. One-on-one relating takes over later in the day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You have a lot to do, and you want to clear out those chores. Some of you will be busy preparing your home for winter. By evening, get together with a family member.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You cannot help but be frisky and fun-loving. A loved one or child could get frustrated and angry when with you. He or she has too much energy. Remain positive and all will work out.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Basics count when having a discussion with a child or loved one. Keep the conversation going but base it on shared values. Later in the day, a sense of mischief emerges. You could do anything.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Speak your mind and be as clear as possible. A discussion could be lively but not always in sync. The other party could disagree vehemently and let you know.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH How you see a financial question and spending this weekend could be a lot different from many of your associates, as well as your loved one. Hold up your end, but do not get into a fight if you can avoid it. Everyone has the right to his or her opinions.