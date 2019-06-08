ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You have flair and great ideas, which come out when you're making plans. Recognize that experiencing some fatigue around midday could be normal. If possible, plan for a late afternoon nap. Otherwise, you could be quite fussy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Your domestic and familial lives take higher priority in the a.m. You'll meet the demands of the situation well, thereby allowing some fun time with a child or loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Use the early part of the day to visit with friends. A late brunch might work well. You'll catch up on news. As the day ages, your sense of humor takes on an even more sarcastic tone. Be careful.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Reach out to a special friend. Plans made for late in the day or Sunday will work well. In the morning, handle some shopping or a financial matter. No matter what you do, keep to your budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Toss yourself into a favorite pastime for most of the day. You don't need to make excuses; you just need to do what you desire. Invite a favorite person to join you. Purchase a token gift for this person.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Change gears; move forward with a project. Your focus on this particular happening could involve a surprise or birthday gift for a close loved one. In the late afternoon, meet up with friends.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Honor a fast change. You could feel as though you need to do something in order to achieve a certain goal or make a loved one happy. You'll do what you can. In the late afternoon, take a long nap.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You might be on call at work, or an older relative could need your help ASAP. Whatever demands your attention in the daytime will clear up by late afternoon. At that point, your weekend becomes yours.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Handle a personal matter. You could smile more than you usually do. You eye the possibility of meeting halfway with a friend who lives at a distance. You love the idea of a change in scenery. Take off immediately; otherwise, a call could come through. You'll be needed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Relate directly to an older person you care a lot about. How this person handles you and what he or she shares could be a strong readout of his or her feelings about you. Invite a friend to try out a new restaurant or haunt.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Allow others to call the shots. You generally aren't a person who wants to stand back or be passive. At this time, if you let another person dominate, you'll be better off and a lot happier.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You could be in the position of needing to change plans because of a responsibility or demand that falls in your lap at the last minute. Instead of being grumpy, go with the flow.