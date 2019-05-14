ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Give up fussiness; go for easy relating. Although you might experience a hurdle or two, you'll find that talking and sharing are easier and more fulfilling. You cannot underestimate the implications of different backgrounds and needs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH An associate's or loved one's optimism is contagious. How you deal with another person could make a big difference in the present as well as the long term. Be sensible. Honor a fast change of pace; you might be surprised by an insight or sudden revelation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your creativity and gentleness get you far and allow others to give you feedback that might be very important. A change in your budget could be significant. Don't go overboard when dealing with a problem.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Speak your mind; do what's needed. You might've hurt someone's feelings far more than you realize. Part of this person's attitude and stance comes from defensiveness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You have a better way of stating a problem or issue than many of the people around you do. Should a quarrel ensue, you might need to reveal your more diplomatic and caring stance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Curb a tendency to be demanding and want much more time and attention. Others will make an effort, but that alone might not suffice. Initiate a conversation about funds and direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH As the day ages, you feel much better and capable of a dramatic change. Take your time; use your sixth sense to determine when to bring up a hot topic. If this is done properly, you'll probably be able to get an agreement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Know when to kick back and get a project cleared and done. You could find that communications are significant and difficult. Don't lose your energy or courage. Given time, all will work out.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Touch base with a person you care about. You have strong energy and can often overwhelm others with your ideas and solutions. A partner could go on the warpath out of the blue.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. You could be too tired to continue on the present path. How you handle a boss might be instrumental. Your status at work could be in flux.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH One-on-one relating proves rewarding; you might decide to initiate togetherness with this person more often. Your creativity surges; you're able to come up with a balance between your personal and professional lives.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Others come forward and share. The timing is right to ask a personal question. You might find that others open up and could be more expressive than they have been for a while.