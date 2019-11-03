HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019:
This year, you will head in a new direction. Your willingness to blaze a new trail emerges. If single, you might decide to go for a different type. Enjoy it. If attached, you often focus on your personal life and loved ones. Your caring becomes more and more important. AQUARIUS can be rigid but open at the same time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You have been inordinately busy, yet you finally make time for your personal priorities. Some of you will hang out with a friend, others will take their family on a day trip and still others will have even better ideas. As you reinforce your relationships, you feel far more connected.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Step up to the plate when responsibilities seem to tumble on your shoulders. You could be having a difficult period as you try to figure out what is going on. Touch base with an older friend or relative. Your efforts mean a lot to them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You have been very intense about a personal matter that demands a lot of your time. Use today to relax. Take off for a daytrip to a preferred area. Or make plans to visit with friends. The change of scenery recharges your energy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A loved one can be, and probably is, unusually demanding. Rather than lose your temper, be grateful that you have this person in your life. As difficult as this person can be, he or she genuinely cares about you. One-on-one relating brings more intensity to your bond.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You have been so busy running around and doing your thing or handling a problem. Ask your sweetie or dear friend how he or she would most like to spend the day. Do just that.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You have been unusually busy and playful. Some of you have been dealing with a child too. You need to pull away and get much-needed R and R. Screen calls; don't answer the door.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Finally, you feel liberated and free. Others note your newfound liveliness. Let go, whether with friends, family and/or loved ones. Indirectly, you recharge and gain a better sense of direction because you are not overthinking.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Your busy pace finally gets to you. You need some long overdue downtime. What you do with this time is up to you. Make it leisurely and relaxing. Go with a loved to the movies; read your Sunday paper.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might be dragging your heels as you are not sure which invitation to accept or with whom you would be most content. Be spontaneous; it naturally suits you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Be careful as to how busy you get. Discourage any money discussions. Let that type of thought and talk wait for another day. You need some time to indulge yourself and get past a problem.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Your personality dominates right now. Others become highly responsive as they seek out answers and ideas. Enjoy the moment and relish your popularity. A friend plays a significant role in your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You have been focused and busy the past few days. You need time off from your hectic schedule and busy pace. Why not take some time to do just what you want?