ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might say exactly what you mean but later regret your words. Your words could hurt the other party more than they resolve an issue. Try another approach if need be.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Do not hesitate to do what you deem necessary and important. You might share a strong opinion only to change your mind later. Go with the unexpected.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You could be overwhelming to many different people, as you are so energized and full of ideas. Financial interests take over quickly. You see an intriguing situation developing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH As the day progresses, you feel better and more energized than you have in a while. Schedule appointments for afternoon -- the later the better. Listen to a friend at a distance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Zero in on what is important early in the day. You do not want to back off or start a problem. You also have enough facts to back your ideas. Diplomacy will count. By afternoon, you might want some personal, reflective time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Do some research in the morning. You will zero in on what you want later. Give yourself time to rethink a decision, as your reading this a.m. might point to some different ideas. A meeting proves to be more important than you thought. Listen to what others share.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Keep reaching out for someone at a distance. Hopefully the conversation will occur in the morning, when you are most likely to communicate well. The afternoon could be unusually busy. You might need to take a stand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You are personality-plus and can make your way through any problem today, for better or worse. Be logical with a close associate, yet brainstorm and question ideas in the late afternoon. Listen to the feedback you get. Do not discard what others say without thought.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Break past barriers, recognizing what you need. You will make your choices accordingly. You could get an earful from a close friend. Respond openly. Explain where you are coming from.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You will express your thoughts but only after you get enough done to relax and chat. Another person's ideas have the same end result as yours, but the process will take a different path.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Express your innate friskiness and need to be with others. You will feel much better if you do. In a sense, you revive your inner child. Deal with a serious matter later in the day.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You could feel uptight as you begin your day. You could want to sleep in or take some extra time just for you. You probably will do just that. An unusual, creative conversation could mark the afternoon. You will have a lot to think about.