ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A long-term goal could easily become a reality. You might finally understand which path to go down. Others around you might be extremely critical. In between sharp comments, people express their concern, even if they hurt feelings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH The unexpected has become traditional in your life, especially if you were born in April. You could find yourself in a confrontation over a piece of real estate or with family members. Do not discard what was said in the midst of an argument.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You could be fraught with tension, wondering what might be best to do. You keep getting information or hearing someone say things that shock you. Try not to be as impulsive as usual and think carefully before you act.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Be willing to reach past your ordinary stretch. Try to understand where another person comes from. Pretend you are walking in his or her shoes. What you gain is an understanding and compassion for this person.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted, especially if dealing with a significant life issue. Shared funds might also be discussed. You could feel as if you want to bolt at a certain point. You will still have to have this conversation again.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Others seem to be one step ahead of you no matter what you do. Even if deciding to call a friend, that friend is likely to call you first. Others seek you out for advice and feedback. Not everything is as you think.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You have a lot on your agenda. You want to clear out as much as possible so you can enjoy your weekend. A co-worker or a friendly associate you sometimes say hi to at work asks for some time. Make it your pleasure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You could feel pressured. You notice that the people around you seem preoccupied with other matters. Touch base with a loved one and make plans accordingly. You will unleash a lot of fun.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You might feel unusually stressed. The pressure might come from recent events and concerns. A family member or a situation surrounding your domestic life might be weighing on you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH If you are concerned by what you are hearing, start asking some questions. The answers could make you feel more at ease. Your creativity emerges late in the day if dealing with a difficult situation or person.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You have finally slowed down. You keep hearing information or conversations that might not be accurate. This information surrounds a personal matter. Do your own research and reach out for someone at a distance for feedback.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You could experience strong feelings because of a conversation and the information you hear. Note that you need to confirm the details that emerged during this talk.