ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You communicate what is on your mind in such a manner that others will not forget your words, no matter what you say. Stay centered and what might be an attitude will pass.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH A situation forces you to be more flexible than you thought possible. At first, you might resist the inevitable, yet you recognize the importance of flowing with someone else in an easy, relaxed manner.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Zero in on what you want -- friends might be involved in some way. You can have a new beginning if you are willing to share more of your thoughts. A partner could resist a financial idea.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Stay on top of responsibilities. You will manage to create more free time. A loved one or family member might be wearing you down more than you realize. You might want to verbalize how you feel to this person.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Look to a more intriguing set of plans than your normal Saturday routine. You may have pushed as hard as you can, and your temper could be triggered more easily. Take the high road.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted. A child or a flirtation could be challenging and difficult at the moment. You might need to communicate your bottom line and let the other party know you are serious.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Defer to a loved one and get past a problem that was dumped in your lap but never belonged there. You have a way of convincing others to go along with a fun but possibly expensive idea.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Pace yourself and you will get a lot done. Speak your mind and be willing to discuss a difficult topic. You find a relative or close associate stubborn and difficult to deal with.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might be livelier and more fun-loving than you have been for a while. You might experience a restriction financially and not know how to turn it over or change what is happening.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You are coming from a basic, centered point of view. Understand what is happening around you. A family member might be irritating you and causing you to feel less than great.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Swap ideas with a dear friend who means a lot to you. You might try to hide how you really feel from others. Lighten up if you can. Communication could present a new viewpoint.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Curb a need to be noticed and make a big splash. You could feel out of control and wonder what will happen next. You might want attention from one particular person. Know that someone is noticing you -- even if he or she is subtle.