HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019:
This year, you push past former restrictions. When breaking a self-imposed barrier, you keep building and building and then suddenly burst out, like a horse at the gate of a race. This pattern will become more prevalent this year. If single, you could meet quite a few people, but no one knocks your socks off. Do not worry. The right person is right around the corner. If attached, the two of you bond tightly together. Your partner demonstrates loyalty and wants to support you in your various endeavors. You can often be found out and about as a duo. LEO loves relating to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might feel pressured to get through certain obligations. If anyone stands in your way, you are likely to brush them aside, literally and figuratively. The unexpected occurs when dealing with an older relative.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might feel pressured by someone at a distance or by in-laws. Gain some perspective. You cannot cover all ground, but you will do your best. You act in a most unusual or unexpected manner. Share your feelings with a family member.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You could be tired of dealing with financial matters and sometimes imploring another person to slow down with their spending. Schedule a late lunch with this person and have a long overdue conversation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your emotions are close to the surface. You might suddenly be angry, yet your mood could change moments later. Fortunately, others respond easily to you. Let go and indulge yourself late afternoon. Make plans that make you feel great.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You might not feel up to snuff in the a.m. and early afternoon. Relax. Later in the day, you feel energized and recharged as you interact with a person in your life who can be irritable yet is significant to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Friends surround you and want to share more time with you. You could have quite a few invitations to sort through. Do not put yourself in a situation where you need to spend more than you are comfortable with.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You could be more assertive than you think. Others might back off from you, but this stance is temporary. Make plans to get together with a group of friends later in the day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Reach out for someone at a distance. You begin the day making phone calls and touching base with different friends and family. You might change plans at the last minute.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path and allows greater give-and-take between the two of you. An unexpected communication or call could encourage planning a trip in the near future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH One-on-one relating becomes quite significant. You hear comments from a loved one that you never thought you'd hear. Late afternoon, schedule quality time with a very special person in your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Defer to a pal as far as getting an errand or job completed. You might be surprised by what comes up. Late afternoon, a child or loved one cannot get enough time with you. Make time.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your feelings are very intense and affectionate toward a loved one or child. You might find that a family member or other loved one is quite jealous of how you feel and the feelings you stir up.