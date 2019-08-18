HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019:
This year, you increase your capacity to relate on an intense level. Others frequently come to you to discuss matters of consequence. If you're single, one of your most desirable traits is this capacity for relating. You draw in sensitive people. However, you have a facet of your personality that is fiery, risk-taking and wild. Few can handle both sides. If you're attached, your significant other will appreciate your new depths but may not know how to respond at first. Give this person time. You love to play with ARIES, and you love the gooey conversations you can have with PISCES.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might suddenly be driven to start a new physical fitness plan or approach a project with more energy. Take action as soon as this afternoon. You could become feisty in the next few weeks if you don't get exercise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A friend implores you to join him or her for an early brunch. If you go, you'll discover what a great time you can have together. You both appear to have too much energy to spare.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You are not bossy in general, but you assume a take-charge attitude in the afternoon. You have a goal in mind that you plan to reach, and you will not allow anyone to interfere. Can you play it easygoing?
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You spend the morning thinking about a possible trip or visiting a loved one. Once you land, you might even be somewhat controlling as you demand to have it your way. Don't be surprised if you get a no!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You allow others to dominate at present. You might not even be conscious of this decision; it simply feels easier. You might discover a far easier way to bring others together than your normal choice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You have gone along with others' wishes for a while. You might feel as if someone is being unusually difficult or hard on you. You can break this pattern this afternoon by simply taking charge or having a discussion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Get a project done or get into reading the Sunday paper early. By afternoon, a knock on the door or a friendly invitation summons you to join your friends or family.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You are still going full speed ahead, partly because of your ingenuity. At some point, you will need to slow down and evaluate. Realign your priorities. You find life flows if you do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Allow some laziness in the morning. You always seem to go at a fast clip, so the change could be refreshing. By afternoon, you will want to break into a faster pace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might be unusually concise and direct in the morning. You could realize what a big gap you have to bridge with a friend to come to terms with a situation. You simply need to accept each other's styles. Stay close to home if possible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Restricting yourself from making a major expenditure or several little ones proves to be smart. It might take a few days to understand why the self-discipline was necessary. Meet a friend for a late lunch if possible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH A sudden argument or emotional eruption could mar a nearly perfect morning. Toss yourself into a preferred pastime in the afternoon rather than going over and over the same incident.