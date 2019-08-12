ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You start the day with a take-charge attitude. Use this energy well by focusing on priorities and perhaps starting to work on an important project. Your imagination plays a significant role in your interactions today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Take an overview of what's happening. You might be smart to walk in the other party's shoes before you make a decision about the best way to proceed with an issue or agreement involving this person.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH One-on-one relating could take you down a new aisle or open a door that you hadn't even noticed. To determine how valid this opportunity is, be willing to get past a barrier. You also need to decide whether you want to go for it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You could find that another person is cold or difficult. You might be smart not to make a big deal out of his or her attitude. Let this person deal with his or her mood. You'll be happier if you maintain a distance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your efficiency is tested. Someone might inadvertently slow you down. You could become frustrated and tired of dealing with this person. To complete what you want, you might need to reorganize or proceed in a different way. You'll also upset the other party less.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your mellowness helps you see situations as they are rather than how you want them to be. If you're making an important decision, tap into your creativity to come up with solutions and great ideas. You find that you have an opportunity to be incredibly gracious.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Be more direct with a family member. If you're experiencing a lot of flak from this person, perhaps you haven't been firm enough with your barriers. Express your caring through establishing strong yet viable boundaries.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You mean what you say. Saying nothing is also significant. Your lack of response could make someone feel uptight. Honor a fast change, and don't feel that you must do anything. Do what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You could be full of fun. However, you might be experiencing some type of financial issue or change, which may keep you tamer than you are normally. Someone makes a demand. Say no if you want to.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH The Moon highlights you and what you want. Others could find you preoccupied or distant. Try to focus on each person and what he or she is stating. You can handle the hectic pace of the day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH You might feel drained by what's going on. You need some time away from the present hectic pace. You know how much you can tolerate. Consider making this a short workday and getting in some extra R and R.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Honor a friendship. Acknowledge the importance that you place on this relationship and person. Perhaps suggest a meal out on you. Scheduling quality time with this person makes both of you very happy.