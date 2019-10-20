HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019:
This year, you seem to be working through an inner conflict. You can be either very nurturing or very confusing. Stay on top of your inner desires. If single, you meet a lot of different people. You could have quite a few choices. Date all you want until you meet the right one. You will enjoy yourself. If attached, the two of you often have different needs and goals. Your different qualities intrigue each of you. CANCER gets on your nerves. Distance yourself whenever you need to when dealing with this sign.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You view a situation differently than those around you. Do not feel intimidated by what is happening, but you may question where another person is coming from. Use self-discipline.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You speak your mind and reach out for another person. Read between the lines when observing another person's behavior. Reach out for someone else who occasionally can be dark or cold.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Indulge another person you care about. You might want to treat this person to a favorite spot for brunch. A partner could be somewhat off and grim. Do not forget to get in touch with an older friend or loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You are full of energy when you hang out with another person. A partner could be cold and distant. Try to stay on topic when dealing with an issue. You express a more serious perspective than others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Stay on top of a project even if it is personal and you don't want to discuss it. Others might be much more aware of what you are into. Respond to questions as openly as you can.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your creativity emerges when you zero in on a key issue. Your friends surround you. A child or loved one lets you see how much he or she cares. You can only be flattered.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Tension builds around a boss or higher-up. This person demands care and attention. Additionally, you might be getting a lot of attention from an older relative or friend. Get together for a fun day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. Try not to be overly serious and demanding. You will get more information and understanding soon enough. A tendency to go overboard comes up.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You could be too tired for your own good. If you find you are dragging and tired, cancel some of your plans. Take this day of rest just for you. Some much-needed downtime can only add energy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Defer to a loved one or dear friend who seems to have a stronger sense than you as to what he or she wants to do. What you enjoy about this person is his or her innately emotional ways.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might not want to share your project with others, especially if it has to do with ghosts or witches. You might enjoy a very rewarding day pulling costumes and decorations together.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your emotional candor comes through to a loved one or friend. You relax after a candid conversation. Act more childlike; get into the moment. You might lose your sense of time.