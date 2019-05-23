ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A meeting could prove more important than you think. What you hear works. You might need to make a major adjustment. Use care around finances because a mistake could easily be made.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Be careful with finances. You could feel as if someone is holding you back. Remember that you are your own person and can take a leap of faith. A boss or another higher-up could make an unusual demand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH One-on-one relating draws success no matter the reason you are spending time with this person. You hear news from a distance or about a potential trip. Your in-laws could be involved. Go with an unusual opportunity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Defer to one person you work well with. Fatigue could be a strong element in making a decision. Take some distance from the issue, nap and then take another look.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might feel as if you are juggling too much for your taste. What you do with the present situation could change because of several close associates and their decisions. Do not feel locked. Look to adapt to a change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Follow through on a long-term goal. You have been circling this goal, but you need to be more active than you have been. Listen to someone at a distance who can and will make a difference. Open up to a potential change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Deal with a situation that inspires creativity and some detachment. You could be surprised by a partner's reaction and your decisions surrounding his or her reaction. You might want to find out what is drawing this strong response.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You are coming from a strong position. You might not want to change directions, but a roommate provides an excellent reason to do just that. Keep your eye on a domestic matter that could change suddenly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You might want to proceed in a different direction after a lengthy conversation. You might wonder how good an idea might be. Go with the moment and understand what this situation is drawing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Be aware of the costs of proceeding as you have. You do not want to be surprised or find you cannot handle what is tossed on your plate. Let go and understand what is happening. A child or loved one does the unexpected.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Beam in much more of what you want. You could feel stressed out by a lot of what is occurring around you. Your domestic life takes a surprising twist. Adjust to the unexpected around your domestic life.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your conversations could be pivotal in making a decision. Your upbeat attitude helps someone else speak his or her mind. Understand the depth of what this person is saying. A friend might encourage you to halt and reassess an important matter.