ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You let others run with the ball with pleasure. You might not want to stop this trend, as you appear to enjoy yourself to the max with a little less responsibility. Others are delighted to just get R and R.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might be putting the finishing touches on a project. You might have had too much to do, but have cleared out quite a few different items as a result of your focus. Return calls, especially to a special friend.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your good nature comes through for you in the a.m. By late day, you could feel overwhelmed with everything you need to complete. Pressure builds to a high level because of your goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH The basics count, and you take the next step. Touch base with a family member and understand a request that might seem off the wall. Your high energy allows you to cover a lot of ground. Get as much done as possible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Stay with the basics and do not break past patterns. Ask for some feedback if you feel you might need to take a different route. After a complete conversation, you will have a better sense of direction. Listen to a loved one's suggestion.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Touch base with a neighbor or close relative. You might want to get to the bottom of a problem, but a key person might not want to share what is going on. Open up to slow change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Do not go overboard with a favorite habit or pastime. You speak your mind and are willing to debate the pros and cons of a decision. A family member might act sneaky. They could easily be sneaky.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Lie back and be ready to move forward with plans. You could get a slow start to the day, but you are in your groove by the afternoon. Others suddenly become more responsive than in the recent past.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Expect a busy morning. If you have an important call or some key business, handle it in the a.m. Your luck will be high at that point.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You might need to pull back and get a better perspective of what you need to do. Emphasize work and/or an authority figure. You will want to bypass a key issue. Remember, the final call is yours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Look at someone's motive carefully. He or she is willing to go to extremes to make a point. You might not be sure which way to go. Follow your heart, though be ready to be in the limelight and follow another person's lead.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Deal directly with a partner and follow through on a key matter that is close to your heart. A friend could disappoint you with a decision or change of plans. Let this person go and explore the option that interests him or her.