HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019:
This year, you might seem more sensible and conservative than you are or have been. From this point of view, life looks quite different. If single, you could choose to be with someone who suits you well this year but probably won't for the long term. Do not commit unless you are sure. If attached, the two of you might find that you need to readapt to each other in certain ways. Both of you have changed. This process could charge your relationship with excitement. CAPRICORN always gives sound advice. Do not feel as if you must listen to it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You are eliminating some pre-ordained concepts and at the same time accepting more responsibility. Keep a firm hold on your finances. You could have unexpected expenses. A child or loved one plays a significant role in your day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might want to take off and go out of town for the day. This thought could get waylaid. A partner might change his or her tune about a money matter or you might buy a lottery ticket that could cause a change in plans!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Be willing to let go of your need for control, and you could be delighted by what comes down the path. Associates, loved ones and friends might surprise you but are accommodating.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your emotional frequency could be high and draws in a special person if you are single and a loved one if you are attached. A friend could do what you least expected! Go along with the moment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Adapt your plans in order to have more free time at home. You could be tired from the weekend, or you just want or crave a lazy day. You do not need to overthink this decision — just do it. Your smile late in the day says it all.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH News from a distance may charge your day with excitement. Many of you will choose to spend some extra time with a child or loved one. He or she might be full of flack, but enjoy it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Tension might be a little too high for your taste, but know you can deal with it. A family member really wants you to spend some time at home with him or her. Do not say no.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You might want to say what is on your mind. If you address this directly, you could see the other party flip. Opt to initiate this chat at another time or choose to be more diplomatic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You could want to change directions, though you feel somehow committed. Ask yourself if you can break this scenario or not. It might be better to tolerate the matter for a while. Finances are likely to change in the near future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You gain no matter what direction you decide to go. You certainly have a lot on your plate, but you also offer a lot. A child or new friend might become unpredictable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might need to pull back in order to get a complete idea of what might be going on with a particular person. Make this a lazy day, read the paper or take a nap or two.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Do not lose sight of a major objective. You could be distracted by the unexpected, pondering what someone really meant to say. You will never know unless you ask!