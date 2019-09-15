HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019:
This year, you make changes that could surprise some people but work well for you. One-on-one relating works better for you than speaking in groups. If single, you draw in others with ease. Date all you want, but a choice feels necessary. Do not commit until you are sure of yourself. If attached, the two of you open up to better communication. Though you sometimes feel hesitant to express fragility, you will gain greater confidence with your bond. CAPRICORN frequently rains on your parade.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You feel empowered, but you'll need to maintain that attitude if you are to clear away some of the obstacles a professional or community involvement might draw. Tension disappears, as do some of the hassles.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH You run a slow but steady ship at present. You might not be able to clear a hassle involving in-laws, travel or a special opportunity. You will do as you wish, but perhaps not today. Do not make any commitments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You beam in a lot more of what you want just by being you. The emphasis is on friendship and receiving the reward you most desire. Allow greater flexibility and respect another person's request. He or she might need some distance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might need to move forward and handle a personal matter. How you deal with a loved one who often demands a lot from you could define your mood. Take charge, knowing what needs to happen. Consider a loved one's desires before making a decision. Others appreciate your consideration.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Look toward a day trip or schedule a mini-vacation in the near future. Understand what is going on around your home. Try to avoid an unusual risk at all costs. Examine new ideas and possibilities without acting, for now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted. No matter what you decide to do or which direction you head, stay open. If feeling defensive or challenged, you could shut down. Be aware of your desires. Express more of what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating takes a quick turn. Others seem more affable than they have in a while. You see a situation mount that could cause a problem around your domestic life. You cannot shirk your responsibilities. Keep conversations flowing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You might not want to reveal much more than you have for now. Your smile goes a long way, and you might not need to verbalize as much. Try to diffuse a sense of negativity that surrounds several conversations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your creativity emerges, especially if facing a lack of funds. You and your playmates discover how much fun you can have with a low budget. Let go of your concerns and make the most of the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH You have dealt with a lot and might feel the need for a timeout. Do not hesitate to take some personal time. Ask yourself where the negativity comes from.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You could be in the mood to make a major change, though your inner conversation suggests that a problem lies ahead. Slow down and do not push as hard to achieve a goal. Rather, enjoy a light and easy visit over brunch.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Use care with your spending. You are a sign that quickly slides from one perspective on an issue to another. You could easily go overboard. A friend could rain on your parade.