HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019:
This year others often find you intriguing. You can be coldly intellectual, extraordinarily witty or emotional, within hours. You certainly will not be boring to relate to. If single, many potential prospects weave around you. You want to be valued for your totality. If attached, your sweetie might be stunned at how fast you can switch from one persona to another. Remember to be actively interested in your partner. LEO often plays off your feelings, adding drama.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH What you share in the daytime, be it pearls of wisdom, general news or a feeling, will need to be repeated. Do not take offense. The other party is listening, but so much is running through this person's mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You are likely to tell it as it is, or so you think! When you tell it like it is, you are telling it as you see it. Others simply have different perceptions. Try to understand where people come from.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You wake up, ready for coffee and your Sunday paper. Touch base with several people you do not often speak with. You will enjoy catching up on news. Make plans for dinner if you wish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might feel off in the daytime. You are likely to roll over and sleep in late, or head back to bed for a nap. Use the daylight hours for you. Make any plans for evening, not sooner.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You are a sign ruled by the Sun. Today you could use some time out and about enjoying the summer rays. What you do and who you are with might not be as important as the fact that you are out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Catch up on an older relative's news. In fact, meeting for a late brunch might be in order, and fun. You will notice that others generally relax while they are eating, and you'll find this person more open as a result.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You could get into the tradition of Sunday calls. If you have not yet indulged in using that time for catching up with loved ones you do not see often, try it. You will feel great about the communication.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH A loved one demands a great deal of your time during the day. Make it your pleasure. This person could be rather intense and perceptive. Speaking to him or her nearly always provides insight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You know you are strong-willed. Make it OK to defer to a loved one who insists on being dominant right now. Do not create an issue when there is none. Enjoy this role reversal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might decide to complete some errands and handle a difficult situation at the same time. You find that the person in question who seems difficult will not be responsive immediately.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your naughty side keeps emerging whether you are having a pillow fight with a child or off playing a prank on a dear friend. Do not worry; you will grow up by the end of the day!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might need to spend some quiet time at home for now. However, your home suddenly takes on a life of its own, with phones ringing and people coming to the door. Decide to go with the flow.