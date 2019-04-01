ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might need to slow down. An unexpected development could add an element of confusion. Work with the trend, rather than fight it. You might not realize how angry you are about a key issue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Be more direct when speaking to someone at a distance. You care a lot about this person. The more direct you are, the more satisfying the interaction will be. A friend confuses the line between your friendship and another issue.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Forge a new path. With a new direction comes unusual, sudden insights that normally would not be so easily accessed. When you experience such openness, you cannot help but grow.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH One-on-one discussions could be more important than you think. Be the first to head in a specific direction — something you have been trying to avoid! A boss or higher-up could play a significant role.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH In the a.m. you have an urge to clear out a lot of work. You will do just that. However, you could become more aware of someone who seems to appear from nowhere. You feel as if you have no choice but to get to know this person better.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your creativity surges the moment you open your eyes. Why not be spontaneous and follow one of the suggestions in your head? The end results could open you up to an activity that you might want to pursue daily.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You cannot hold yourself back, nor do you want to. Let your interest in the process open you up to many new ideas. In hindsight, you will be delighted by this period and what happened. A partner or close friend reacts most unexpectedly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You could become more agitated than you think. Sit back and approach a situation differently. If angry, find out what is ailing you and work through it with a partner or dear friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Make the first move. You will be much happier that way. The other party might be difficult at first. You will witness a change quickly enough. A problem takes a quirky overtone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might be correctly under the impression that others are demanding they take the lead. You need to be very strong to handle the pressure. Go with the flow rather than be upset. In the long run, that attitude works better.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You could experience quite a sudden mood change. How you see a personal matter will transform things for the better. Trust your leadership skills to speak for themselves.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You suddenly might feel tired or need some time for reflection. Take it, as you will need it. You will want to take your time contemplating the impact of a realization. Use caution handling money.