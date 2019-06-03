ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Jump on a new beginning, but do not let another person confuse the situation and/or your perceptions. Your observations open a new door and opportunity. Stay centered.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your more possessive side emerges. You have an opportunity to restructure a financial situation. You might see the benefits more clearly in a few weeks. An offer could be too good to be true.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH The New Moon in your sign opens a door. You might start a diet, go back to school or make another important decision. You will not be able to create as fast a change as you might like.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might feel tired or bored by a particular topic. Decide to incorporate a different type of exercise or form of relaxation into your life. You might also want to do some other type of personal work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Zero in on what you want. You have been patient. The time has come to take action, which might be a relief. A meeting could prove instrumental as you focus on a specific goal. Say little, but continue on the same path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Your work benefits from your precision and attention to detail. You know what you ultimately want from a professional session. Do not hesitate to create much more of what you desire. Only you can hold yourself back. Lose that pattern.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH If facing a hassle, reach out for new thinking or find an expert. Extremes become possible, especially if you spend a lot of time on the phone or chatting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH One-on-one relating finally scores the type of results you want. You and a loved one can discuss a financial problem and find a resolution. You and an associate can design a plan that works.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might be startled by the buoyancy a loved one displays. You could find it difficult to inject an idea or two into a conversation with this person. He or she seems so chatty and self-absorbed at the moment. A family member could be out of sync.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Work or a daily pattern might be your focus. You might feel as if some of what you do is staid or monotonous. Consider making a major change to be more efficient. You will land on your feet no matter what direction you head.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your creativity emerges when dealing with a child, a loved one or a friend. You seem to be able to choose the right way to head and convince another person to join you on a crusade.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You are more emotional than usual. You might be picking up on a friend's or loved one's mixed messages. This person might not recognize what he or she is doing. If you bring up the topic, do it carefully.