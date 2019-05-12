HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 12, 2019:
This year, you flow from playful and fun-loving to serious and determined. People might often wonder who they'll run into when visiting with you! If you're single, many people would love to be your sweetie. Be discriminating. If you're attached, your significant other enjoys your multifaceted personality. VIRGO can be very critical of you. Chin up. Don't let this person get to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This a.m., you might find it hard to contain your happy and jubilant mood. Your awareness of what you must accomplish today helps you settle in, to a degree. Others admire your sense of commitment and follow-through. Try not to fuss too much with a friend or associate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Accept the slow pace of a leisurely morning. You might enjoy watching your Sunday programs or, if you're attached, having some extra snuggle time. What starts as an a.m. diversion could become a full day of relaxation and smiles.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Make Sunday calls early in the day. You might make or confirm plans for later. However, your mind and body would appreciate some downtime, if possible. Build some extra time into your schedule for a snooze or a bit of R and R.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH This a.m., you might spontaneously decide to go out for brunch. You enjoy yourself while out and about, perhaps squeezing in a little shopping. By afternoon, you might discover that visiting with a friend who calls or who you run into is a lot of fun. Getting together and catching up on news delights both of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You naturally put your best foot forward, thereby making the impossible possible. Your attitude might be more admired and observed than you're aware it is. Others learn from you simply by example. Use care with spending in the afternoon.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Although you might have a slow start on the day, once you get going, you could be difficult to stop. Others might be surprised by the sudden change of energy and all the enthusiasm that emanates from you. Later in the day, news could surprise you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Use the morning to touch base with a dear friend whose news you want to catch up on. This person might mean more to you than you think. Note your feelings when you speak to this person. Take some much-needed personal time in the p.m.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your intensity takes you to a new level of understanding. You can identify with someone and how he or she experiences life. A deep discussion ensues. Make time to join a group of friends at a sporting event or a party.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might succeed in taking the day off and splitting town. A change of scenery helps you recycle. You also might enjoy a hike or a visit to a famous flea market. Getting away from the tried and true does wonders for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Respond to another person's attempt to draw you out. Be flattered that this person wants to get to know you better. Because of recent events, you see him or her in a different light. For some of you, a new romance could be kindling.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Others continue to seek you out. You feel flattered and cared about. You don't feel the need to commit to any set of plans; however, if intrigued by an invitation, then by all means, head out the door. One-on-one relating earmarks the p.m.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH If you can, defer to another person. Not having to always be accountable for plans and responsible for getting others together might be a delight. Sometimes, changing roles is important. An unexpected revelation occurs in the afternoon. Before commenting, digest what you're hearing.