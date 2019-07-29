ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Stay on top of work or responsibilities. You'll discover that you have your hands full dealing with a domestic issue or a matter involving real estate. Be careful with your money and your wallet.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Be prepared to make some strong choices. You might want to ask questions about an offer, proposition or idea. As a result, you'll be able to weigh the risks, and make sound decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might find that winding down from recent events can be somewhat disconcerting. Weigh the pros and cons of a financial matter. A situation related to business or finance could yield excellent results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You feel empowered and as though you can tackle a problem that you've been avoiding. You might have a surprise on the way. Evaluate how involved you want others to be.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Kick back; enjoy what's happening around you. You might want to say less. A judgment that you make about a loved one or friend might appear to be wrong. Check it out more completely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. When you speak to each other, you always get down to the basics. You also get great feedback from this person. In this case, what's said might stun you on some level, but it opens a new possibility.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Assume the lead at work or around a community issue. You might have a certain vision for how the situation should evolve. If someone else guides this project, you could have trouble realizing your vision.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You often have premonitions about how a situation should unfold. If an easy matter becomes difficult because
someone else doesn't know what they're doing, you could get frustrated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You don't need to make the first move. The other party is even more anxious to complete the project that you're involved in together. Understand the differences between your styles; you'll gain a better sense of the other party.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Others seek you out, and a decision might not be needed. Flow with the moment. Know that when you come to the fork in the road, you'll figure out the best path. A child or new friend could be very unpredictable. Before you get much closer, think.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Plug into work or a project. You'll want to complete your task soon. You'll note that others seek you out, especially toward the end of the week. You'll want to have extra time to visit with one specific person.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your emotional ways and sensitivity often endear you to others. Sometimes, the people around you don't understand how attuned you are, but they will eventually. A misunderstanding can happen out of the blue.