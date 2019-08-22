ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Even when negativity is directed toward you, you use it in a positive manner. Somehow, you don't feel the sting that difficult people may encase in their words. Keep the reins on your imagination.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You could be edgy with a demanding boss or authority figure. Transform your edginess into a strong conversation about expectations. Mixed messages could mess up your plans. Make sure you are on the same page as others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You may feel as if you need to be more tuned in to a serious-minded relative or friend. You often sense this person's judgment. Confusion surrounds an interaction. Give up your impulsiveness and hang in there.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your feelings come out when dealing with a friend. If you do not like what you want to say, don't talk. You will gain if you think through the situation more completely. The situation is not a one-way street.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might feel slighted. You find that others are very much into their own "stuff" and work. Relax. These situations will even out. A special offer could come your way anytime — even today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Reach out for more understanding. You might be coming to a significant decision and would benefit from all of the expert advice you can get. You might not always agree with what you hear, but you do need to hear different viewpoints.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH One-on-one relating draws interesting results. Someone might say something that could be raw or not thought through. Don't get in a tizzy. This person will explain his or her words later. You have nothing to worry about.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It might be easier to defer to others. You wonder how everyone has become so headstrong. Perhaps you have been an excellent role model. Maintain your sense of humor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Pace yourself. You might not be able to keep a rigid schedule. At one point in the day, a need for an extended conversation becomes obvious. Once you get past the talk, your creativity surges.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH If you're hitting a block, tap into your creativity. You will find that the answer lies within you. A brainstorming session could work as well. You are coming from a solid base. Don't worry about what you might judge as an ephemeral idea.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Even you sometimes get stuck or wedged into a niche you cannot seem to escape. At the moment, you find it difficult to take a leap of faith to create more of what you want and desire.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Speak your mind, but try to be as succinct and clear as possible. Someone might take umbrage at your words, but most people won't. Trust your choices.