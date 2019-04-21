HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 21, 2019:
You have the intelligence and energy needed to function at a high level. At the same time, you express caring and thoughtfulness. This year, others become more aware of you. If you're single, suitors act as though you're the honey they always wanted. Choose carefully; don't commit unless you are 100 percent sure. If you're attached, you and your sweetie will spend more and more happy hours together. SAGITTARIUS often encourages risks. Be careful.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Because you appear to be in the mood to take a big risk, you might cause someone to worry. Hopefully, this is a well-thought-out decision; your friend could be overreacting. Although you're normally more cautious, a devil-may-care attitude prevails today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You seem calm, cool and collected, but you might feel confused about a special relationship that pulls you out of your daily life. Enjoy this tendency to go to extremes, yet be a little cautious.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You might want to pull away and ponder the results you're seeing. Could you be too involved with an issue to gain a perspective? You know what you desire but cannot seem to achieve it. Have some patience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Confusion surrounds communication. Try as you might, you could have difficulty getting going. Worry less about a conversation or decision. You'll see everything work out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You continue to stretch and try something new. You like the variety. Be careful with a risk that could hit you financially. You might want to do some research. More information can never hurt you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH After a recent busy streak, slow down and relax. A family member could be delighted that you have more time to visit. Mind you, this could be the family cat! Catch up on a friend's news, too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You have what many would view as a dynamic imagination that sometimes could be a source of disappointment. Still, don't allow a once-in-a-while flub to stop you. You gain from this creativity. Why not add some extra fun to your plans?
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be aware that someone you're dealing with has a very possessive nature. Could this be you? Even if feelings are mutual between you and another person, try to work through an innate, possibly suffocating, emotional craving.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You won't slow down. In fact, you're likely to rev up your pace. Others might have difficulty keeping up with you or expressing the same enthusiasm. Your naturally gregarious personality helps another person finally lighten up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH You sense a lot going on behind the scenes. No matter what, you cannot seem to get the full story. Listen well; allow time before you respond. Someone might add in a word or two.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH A friend could pop up from nowhere. This person wants and needs your complete attention. You might need to rearrange your schedule to accommodate the need. Make it your pleasure to spend some quality time together.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Stress could be getting the best of you. Many of you will need to handle some work or check in with another person who needs you a lot. Don't allow moodiness to scar the day. Rather, relax and flow with the moment.