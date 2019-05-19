HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 19, 2019:
This year, you willingly experience life more openly. You could start looking at each day as an adventure. You might tend to take more risks. Use good sense. If you are single, you will meet quite a few people this year. You might find that the people you are hanging out with like to play life free and easy. You will know when you meet someone who is suitable for you. He or she will want to commit. If attached, the two of you want to spend more and more time together. Plan some mini vacations or lengthy weekends together. You often act like two lovers who have just met. In a relaxing atmosphere, you will bond far more deeply with the one you love. You enjoy one-on-one relating, especially to your sweetie (and vice versa). SAGITTARIUS nearly always perks up your mood.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH The Full Moon could set feelings afire. You might instinctively hold back rather than share. You could feel more together than you have as of late; however, confusion marks interactions at present.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Deal with a person directly. You know what you want and where you are heading. Just the same, a discussion with a friend might have you questioning which way you want to go.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Defer to another person who seems to have stronger feelings than you about a personal matter or key relationship. You could change your mind and surprise yourself later.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You could get a lot accomplished if you so choose. What is happening around you could cause a change of tune. Be more forthright in how you deal with a child or loved one. This person might be overly emotional, but he or she will calm down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Be more playful and upbeat. You could be tired from pushing as hard as you have. On top of your fatigue, an innate misunderstanding could come forward. The unexpected occurs when dealing with finances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Stay centered and deal with a domestic or personal matter. Excitement surrounds an idea of yours. Do not hedge. Put this new idea through before someone changes their mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Speak your mind loud and clear. You might not be able to contain another person or keep this person from expressing his or her feelings. You easily could over-dote on someone, causing yourself a problem.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You could have a problem, as you might have a tendency to go to excess. A misunderstanding could be the trigger to your emotional display. The unexpected impacts a partner or close loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You smile with ease and feel more in control than you have for a while. You could be sitting on a minor earthquake. Deal directly with a conclusion, especially around making plans and/or feelings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might feel compromised by a friend. As a result, you could decide to keep to yourself and think through the situation. Do not hesitate to ask for advice or get feedback.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Your friendly ways draw several people toward you. You could be extremely busy keeping up with different sets of friends. Remember that you are just one person!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Pressure builds. You might resent being a role model or taking the lead. You will do whatever you want to do and nothing more. If you would like to take some time off to spend with an older friend or relative, by all means do.