ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You could feel pressured all day by a personal matter and work. How can you do it all? You cannot. Once you recognize your limitations, you find solutions and smile again.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Speak your mind, though you could find that your audience is less than receptive. You might find others to be demanding, and they feel the same about you. Relax and loosen up. You'll get over this bump easily.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Your possessiveness emerges even if you do not want others to see it. Consider why you would feel insecure in this situation. What would you like to change? Do your best to correct that insecurity in the next few months.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Beam in more of what you want. Tap into a long-term dream, and you might be able to make it real. Drop the word "impossible" from your vocabulary, for starters. Another person's power play falls flat, at least with you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Hang back and observe more. You might want to discover what is happening with a financial investment. You could sense that someone might be trying to get his or her way. You'll find out what is going on soon. Do not worry.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Make sure you don't miss a meeting. What you hear could cause you to rethink an agreement. A child or loved one could be difficult and testy. You could try distancing yourself. Before you know it, this person's behavior might change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Take your natural place as a leader. Question what a boss might expect. Avoid a power play, if possible. You'll find a situation dragging you down. Try taking a walk to help you let go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Reach out for someone you find intellectually and emotionally stimulating to discuss a problematic situation. Feelings run high and prove to be rewarding. Some of you will be entering a gratifying friendship, if not today, then in the near future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You continue to draw others toward you. Let them share what's on their mind. You do not want to get involved in a financial discussion with a friend. Be willing to share your feelings about other matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Defer to a partner or loved one. This person appreciates you allowing and trusting him or her to make an important decision. Listen to your inner voice about a promotion. You'll know what to do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You can accomplish a lot if you focus and don't allow a problem person or issue to interfere with your thoughts. Keep a fairly disciplined schedule, and you'll manifest much more of what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your imagination carries you through a hassle. You find a solution with comparative ease. A child or loved one reaches out to you. He or she wants your help to avoid a difficult person.